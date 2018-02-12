× Reich hire earns praise from his former QB disciple Jim Sorgi

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In his last season with the Colts, Jim Sorgi spent ample time at the practice facility with a future Hall of Famer in Peyton Manning and the soon-to-be Colts head coach, Frank Reich.

“(In) 2009,” Sorgi remembers, “when he was in the meeting room with me and Peyton, it was just a great meeting room. And I love the guy. I mean, not only a great coach, but a better person. That’s why you see all these people kind of endorsing this hire.”

Lookin’ good Coach! Gonna miss working with you. Wish it didn’t have to end but it was an unbelievable two years! Can’t thank you enough! Indy, you got a great one! https://t.co/IkfCuxi0I9 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 12, 2018

Congrats to Frank Reich on becoming the head coach of the @Colts! Such a genuinely great person and tireless worker. I’m really going to miss working with him but excited the Hoosier state gets such a good one! Thanks for everything coach! — Nate Sudfeld (@NateSudfeld) February 11, 2018

Frank Reich was my quarterback coach when I was a rookie… I was 3rd string.. would take snaps once a week with a center.. handoffs.. 3 step, 5 step drops.. Incredibly patient and upbeat man.. Would love to see him at the helm of the HorseShoe.. Let’s #MTCGA pic.twitter.com/ZTLh4UXVay — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 11, 2018

Ultimately, the two endorsements that matter came from General Manager Chris Ballard and Colts Owner Jim Irsay.

“This is the right fit,” continued Sorgi. “This is the right hire. The Colts got it right, and obviously, you think there’s some divine intervention going on with Josh McDaniels not taking the job and Frank Reich being available.”

Reich started his coaching career as a coaching intern with the Colts in 2006, hired by then GM Bill Polian and head coach Tony Dungy. The job was Reich’s first ever coaching gig on any level, following several years of retirement after a 14-year long career in the NFL.

“He’s gonna be able to relate to these players from a player’s perspective,” added Sorgi. “He’s relatable. You can go up to him You can have conversations with him about what you think is best for the team, and he’ll take that under advisement.”

Perhaps Reich’s most important relationship to build is with franchise quarterback Andrew Luck. After a lost season following shoulder surgery, both Luck’s development and the offense’s development as a whole will be under the microscope as Reich takes control.

“Creativity is what I’m looking forward to,” said Sorgi.

“Look at the development he’s done with Carson Wentz from a rookie year to year two, possibly being the MVP if he stays healthy. Then him getting hurt and Nick Foles coming in. Remember, Nick Foles didn’t play great near the end of the season, so they went back and watched film from 2013, when he had an outstanding season and then they implemented some of that stuff for the playoff run, and Nick Foles played out of his mind.”