Police searching for suspects after armed robbery on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery on the northwest side.

On Feb. 6 just after 9 p.m., the suspects entered the El Puerto De Sans Blas located at 4920 West 38th Street. Police say one suspect went behind the counter to take money from the cash register while pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at an employee’s head. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white logo or writing on the left chest, a black mask, black pants, black and white sneakers and white, black and yellow work gloves.

The other suspect, armed with a gray semi-automatic handgun, tried to gather other employees, but they all ran out the back door. He was heavy-set, police say, and was wearing a light gray hoodie and sweatpants, black ski mask, black coat, white sneakers and similar gloves to the other suspect.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money from the register, the suspects fled the scene in a possible gray Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.