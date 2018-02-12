× Nick Sirianni will be new offensive coordinator of Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frank Reich is wasting no time filling his coaching staff.

The newly-named head coach of the Indianapolis Colts added an integral component to his staff: offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. There has been no official announcement from the team, but Mike Sirianni, Nick’s brother, confirmed the move via Twitter.

“Well. We (my family) are now officially Colts fans,’’ Mike Sirianni posted Monday evening. “Anyone want to buy some Chargers gear??!!’’

NFL Network’s Field Yates was among the first to report the Colts’ hiring of Sirianni, who has been with the Chargers since 2013. He was an offensive quality control coach in 2013, quarterbacks coach in 2014-15 and served as receivers coach the last two seasons.

The decision of Reich to buttress his staff with Sirianni isn’t a surprise. Reich was also on the Chargers staff from 2013-15; the first year as quarterbacks coach and the next two as offensive coordinator.

The Colts are holding a 3:30 press conference Tuesday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to officially present Reich as their head coach.