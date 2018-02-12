× Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay creates scholarship in honor of linebacker Edwin Jackson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Irsay family has created a scholarship in honor of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson who was killed by a drunk driver on February 4 in Indianapolis.

Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay today announced a $25,000 gift to establish the Edwin Jackson Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship, which will be a separate fund within the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, will honor Jackson’s life and legacy and will be awarded annually to a qualified student applicant. The Colts will work with the Jackson family in the upcoming months to establish the scholarship and determine its guidelines.

“Edwin was such a wonderful young man and was beloved by his family and friends across the country, especially by his Colts family here in Indianapolis,” Irsay said. “We are all better people for having known him, and we already miss him so much.

Irsay also sent condolences to the family of Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, the Uber driver who lost his life in the same accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jeffrey’s family and friends during these difficult days,” Irsay said. “Although we didn’t know Jeffrey, we’ve heard nothing but extraordinary things about him, and we are just as heartbroken for his loved ones. May both Edwin and Jeffrey rest in peace.”

Tax-deductible donations to the scholarship fund can be made online at http://www.colts.com/memorial or by mailing to: Edwin Jackson Memorial Scholarship, c/o Indianapolis Colts Foundation, P.O. Box 535000, Indianapolis, IN 46253.