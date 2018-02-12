High school student planning ‘Thin Blue Ride’ to help families of fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A central Indiana high student is making sure his senior project is one that makes a difference.

Nathan Holland is organizing a “Thin Blue Ride,” a bike ride to help families of fallen officers.

“I have a lot of respect for law enforcement because what they have to go through and endure every day,” said Nathan Holland, senior at Columbus East.

The 18-year-old is working with an organization called COPS, Concerns of Police Survivors. The money raised from the “Thin Blue Ride” will benefit the local COPS chapter.

“It’s a way to help their families come back from their loss, help them cope, help other officers train, because if they lost their partner they need some kind of support so this is a way to help them,” said Holland.

Holland has been planning this bike ride for months. To him, this is personal.

“My dad, he’s been in Indiana State Police for 31 years and my brother-in-law just started,” said Holland.

The “Thin Blue Ride” is March 24. There are three courses: a 10 mile, 20 mile, and 30 mile. All rides start at Mt. Healthy Elementary School.

“My goal is to raise as much money as I can. Right now it’s $1,000, but hopefully to raise more than that for them,” said Holland.

In the past seven days, seven police officers have lost their lives in the line of duty. Just this past weekend, two police officers in Westerville, Ohio went to work and didn’t come home. Not even two months into 2018, 15 law enforcement officers across the country have lost their lives while on the job.

“If we could just give back and help them out it would do a lot of good for everyone in the community,” said Holland.

It’s a ride that’s more than a project. For Nathan, it’s just a matter of doing our part to help those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe every day.

For more information on participating, donating or sponsoring you can click here. Nathan can be reached at 812.498.4663 or Hollandn18@gmail.com.