Donald Trump Jr.'s wife hospitalized as precaution after she opened envelope containing white powder

NEW YORK — Police say Donald Trump Jr.’s wife was hospitalized as a precaution after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

It’s unclear what the powder was, but police have determined it’s non-hazardous. The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn’t responded to a request for comment.