Carmel police searching for credit card fraud suspects

Posted 9:18 pm, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:23PM, February 12, 2018

Fraud suspects (photos courtesy of Carmel police)

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two fraud suspects.

A victim reported her wallet, containing credit cards, stolen while in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Shortly after the theft, police say the stolen credit cards were used at the Target and Best Buy stores on Michigan Rd. in Carmel.

Surveillance cameras captured photos of the suspects in one of the stores.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact the department’s investigations division at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

