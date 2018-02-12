All lanes of southbound I-69 closed near 126th Street in Fishers due to serious crash

INDOT photo.

FISHERS, Ind.– Fishers police are on the scene of a serious crash on I-69 which closed all southbound lanes between East 131st Street and East 126th Street.

The Fishers Police department described the crash as serious and said a medical helicopter was en route. The northbound lanes will close temporarily when the helicopter arrives.

Police did not provide information on any injuries.

The southbound lanes will remain closed for an extended time.

This story is developing.

