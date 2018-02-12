× A March preview is coming to central Indiana this week

Get ready for a break from Winter’s chill. The calendar may say February but temperatures will feel like March this week.

A warm font will move north of the state by Tuesday afternoon and bring milder air. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday with a few clouds by afternoon.

From the clouds rain will develop Wednesday, but expect a warmer Valentine’s Day with highs in the 50s.

Highs will stay in the 50s Thursday with rain and a chance for scattered afternoon t-storms.

On Friday temperatures will tumble and, as we cool down, rain may change to snow before ending.

Colder air will settle in for the weekend before the warmest temperatures of the year arrive early next week.

This Winter has been colder than last year.

We have now had 30 days with highs staying below freezing.

So far we’ve had 9″ of snow.

Temperatures will be much warmer this week.

Clouds will increase Tuesday.

Rain will develop late Wednesday.

Rain is likely Thursday.

We’ll go from rain to snow Friday.

Up to an inch of rain is possible this week.

Colder air will return this weekend.

The warmest temperatures of the year are possible next Monday.