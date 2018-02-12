A March preview is coming to central Indiana this week

Posted 5:01 pm, February 12, 2018, by

Get ready for a break from Winter’s chill. The calendar may say February but temperatures will feel like March this week.

A warm font will move north of the state by Tuesday afternoon and bring milder air. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday with a few clouds by afternoon.

From the clouds rain will develop Wednesday, but expect a warmer Valentine’s Day with highs in the 50s.

Highs will stay in the 50s Thursday with rain and a chance for scattered afternoon t-storms.

On Friday temperatures will tumble and, as we cool down, rain may change to snow before ending.

Colder air will settle in for the weekend before the warmest temperatures of the year arrive early next week.

This Winter has been colder than last year.

We have now had 30 days with highs staying below freezing.

So far we’ve had 9″ of snow.

Temperatures will be much warmer this week.

Clouds will increase Tuesday.

Rain will develop late Wednesday.

Rain is likely Thursday.

We’ll go from rain to snow Friday.

Up to an inch of rain is possible this week.

Colder air will return this weekend.

The warmest temperatures of the year are possible next Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s