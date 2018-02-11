IN Focus: VP Pence makes news at the Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vice President Mike Pence attended the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea on Friday, sitting in a VIP box not far from the North Korean dictator's sister, as geopolitical events on the Korean peninsula continue to overshadow the Games.

Pence also spoke with reporters overseas before attending the opening ceremony.

"We'll be there to cheer on our American athletes," said Pence. "But we'll also be there to stand with our allies, and remind the world that North Korea is the most tyrannical and oppressive regime on the planet."

Pence and his wife attended the ceremony with the father of Otto Warmbier, an Ohio native who died after being held captive in North Korea.

Touching & heartbreaking moment as Ji Seong-ho, who fled the N. Korean regime, embraces Fred Warmbier, who lost his son at its hands. The world can’t forget the atrocities committed by the N Korean regime pic.twitter.com/ucWwzdN6EY — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) February 9, 2018

Pence also responded to the controversy over an American figure skater who said he did not want Pence to represent American athletes at the Games because of his stance on LGBT issues.

I personally have nothing to say to Mike Pence. Given the chance to talk after the Olympics, I would want to bring with me people who’s lives have been hurt by legislation he has championed. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 20, 2018