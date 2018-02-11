SWAT team called to car accident on Indy’s near east side Saturday evening

Posted 12:18 am, February 11, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspect is in custody after a SWAT stand-off in the near east side Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers in the area of East Michigan Street and North Rural Street heard a crash and responded to the scene.

When they arrived, police found a truck had collided head-on with a van.

Officers went to check on the driver who was still in the truck, but before they could get to them, the driver jarred his truck loose from the van and rammed a patrol car.

SWAT was requested after officials say the man refused to comply with officers’ commands.

After the team responded, the suspect was encouraged to give up peacefully.

That suspect is currently in police custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

