Second time’s the charm?: Fans react to Colts’ new head coach pick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have hired a new head coach.

For real this time.

Many fans at Trader’s Mill Grill and Bar on Indy’s northwest side say the hiring of Frank Reich already has them more pumped to watch the team next season than they were last season.

“You know you get some consistency and somebody who wants to build a team,” said fan David Reed. “And he wants to be here. That’s what I care about.”

Reed isn’t a bandwagon fan. He’s a carpenter who says he helped build Lucas Oil Stadium, so no matter how the team does, he supports them.

But he’s one of many people who is praying the Colts’ hire sticks this time and puts an end to the negative news surrounding the team lately.

“It’s taken quite a long time to get this done, so I hope it works out,” said Ron Watson, the owner of Trader’s Mill Grill.

The Colts jokingly responded to those fears on Twitter, showing Reich with today’s IndyStar front page, proving this time, they really did get their guy.

And given the drama over the team’s coach search, many fans are hoping Josh McDaniels’ surprise did the Colts a favor, leading the team to someone better suited for the job.

“He worked with Peyton Manning before, who was obviously a tremendous quarterback” said Reed. Andrew Luck has that potential as well.”