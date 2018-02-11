× Reich emerging as leader to become Colts new head coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After reopening their search when Josh McDaniels backed out, the Colts appear to be zeroing in on their next head coach.

Indy Sports Central’s Chris Widlic confirms a report that Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has emerged as the leader to be the Colts new head coach barring any late setbacks.

A contract still needs to be negotiated and signed.

Colts management is in Atlanta for Edwin Jackson’s funeral. An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.

ESPN NFL insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter first reported the news Sunday afternoon.

Multiple reports indicate the Colts interviewed Reich, Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell and Bill defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier when the search process reopened.

Reich helped lead the Eagles offense to 41 points and a championship last week in Super Bowl LII.

He was a Colts assistant from 2008-11 working with the quarterbacks and wide receivers. He played quarterback in the NFL from 1985-98.

