Indiana state trooper receives help from residents when cruiser gets stuck in snowbank

GARY, Ind. – Two men stepped in to help when an Indiana state trooper’s cruiser got stuck in a snowbank in Gary on Saturday.

Police say Trooper Anthony Potesta was turning onto Harrison Street in his Dodge Charger police car when he hit a pile of slushy snow and the vehicle slid into the pile of snow.

Troopers Jason Pratt and Alissa Partyka were nearby and began to help Potesta shovel out his car. Two men driving by, named William and Dwight, also stopped to help.

Using a tow strap, the crew was able to free the vehicle.

“Jokes were cracked and laughs were enjoyed by all. Because of their kind hearted gesture my police car was out in no time,” said Trooper Potesta. “This was great cooperation and mutual respect between the community and the police.”

Police say vehicle wasn’t damaged and the trooper wasn’t injured, “except his pride.”