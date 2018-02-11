IN Focus: Watson gearing up for primary in bid to unseat Hollingsworth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Congressional candidate Liz Watson is one of two Democrats making waves in Indiana's 9th district, raising money and hitting the trail in hopes of unseating freshman Congressman Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN).

Watson appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss her candidacy, and her hopes for this year's campaign.

In the video above, she also responds to questions about her recent move to Indiana, and her background in DC working with progressives like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Watson and fellow Democrat Dan Canon have each been raising six-digit figures for this year's campaign, with Watson outraising Hollingsworth in each of the last two fundraising cycles.

Hollingsworth defeated Democrat Shelli Yoder by fourteen points in 2016, after pulling a stunning upset in a five-way GOP primary for the congressional seat once held by Sen. Todd Young (R-IN).

In the video below, Watson is asked about her competition in the Democratic primary and her hopes for a 'blue wave' in 2018.