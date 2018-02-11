I-465 crash near airport injuries 5, infant in serious condition

Posted 4:56 pm, February 11, 2018, by , Updated at 05:57PM, February 11, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities say a crash involving five vehicles has closed all southbound lanes of I-465 on the southwest side just east of the airport.

Wayne Township Fire Department tweeted that four adults and one child, an infant, are injured.

They said the child has been taken to Riley and the four adults have been taken to Eskenazi. The infant is in serious but stable condition. The four adults are in stable condition.

Three semi-trucks were involved and two vehicles. Expect delays as you travel southbound near mile marker 10.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.

