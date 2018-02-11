× One person displaced after fire causes extreme damage to mobile home Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire severely damaged a mobile home on Indy’s west side early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, Wayne Township Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Skyway Mobile Park, located on the 2900 block of Palace Drive.

That’s near Troy Avenue.

Crews say they arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from that mobile home.

Wayne Township Fire on the scene of a working mobile home fire at 2912 Palace Dr. pic.twitter.com/0tTxUzdUbC — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) February 11, 2018

The home sustained severe fire and smoke damage, but thankfully, the one and only occupant escaped without any injuries.

Captain Michael Pruitt, with WTFD, said crews had the flames under control within 15 minutes.

Wayne Township Victims Assistance is now helping that resident.

Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.