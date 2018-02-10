Man injured after being hit by vehicle early Saturday morning

Posted 4:02 am, February 10, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is injured after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning on the near north side.

Just after midnight, police were dispatched to reports of a person struck by a vehicle on West 38th Street, near Capitol Avenue.

Officials say the driver of a Toyota Corolla struck a 55-year-old man.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, is in police custody and is cooperating with officers.

The victim suffered leg injuries, but is expected to survive.

At this moment, it’s unclear what caused the crash.

The investigation in ongoing.

