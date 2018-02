CARMEL, Ind. – On Friday, Northview Church and the Tim Tebow Foundation came together to host a night that was filled with many smiles and dancing.

The Night to Shine Prom is an annual event that the Tim Tebow Foundation hosts every year at 44 host churches across the country.

Every guest was treated to the “red carpet treatment” and arrived in limos prior to the big night.

Hundreds of folks with special needs showed up to dance the night away

Take a look at some photos from the event below.