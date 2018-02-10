L.L. Bean to end beloved lifetime return policy

Posted 2:24 pm, February 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:06PM, February 10, 2018

FREEPORT, Maine – If you still haven’t gotten around to returning your blown-out L.L.Bean flannels from the 90s, then you’re too late.

L.L.Bean, the venerable Maine retailer of rustic boots and clothes, is ending its long-running, no questions asked return policy.

The policy, which has been in place for at least a century, was ruined by a few bad players, according to an open letter to customers.

“Increasingly, a small, but growing number of customers has been interpreting our guarantee well beyond its original intent,” says the letter from executive chairman Shawn Gorman.

“Some view it as a lifetime product replacement program, expecting refunds for heavily worn products used over many years,” he said. “Other seek refunds for products that have been purchased through third parties, such as yard sales.”

L.L.Bean, which is based in Freeport, still has a return policy. But starting on Friday, the company will only take back products if they are returned within one year of the purchase date, with proof of purchase. If the product is actually defective and the customer tries to return it after a year, the company said it will work out a “fair solution.”

Gorman said the change in return policy “will only affect a small percentage of returns.”

The rather liberal return policy had been in place since the days of Leon Leonwood Bean, who founded the company back in 1912 as a mail order retailer and maker of hunting boots with unusual chainlink style soles.

The original intent was that Bean didn’t want customers to be dissatisfied with his products.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s