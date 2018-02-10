House in Westfield severely damaged by blaze Saturday night

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A family’s life is turned upside down after a fire rips through their home late Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., Westfield Fire Department responded to reports of a two-story house fire in the 15700 block of Sundew Circle.

That’s near the intersection of West 156th Street and Spring Mill Road.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home and called for assistance from Carmel Fire Department.

Once inside, crews encountered heavy fire in the basement.

Around 30 minutes later, the fire was marked under control.

Officials say the family living there is displaced, and the Red Cross came to assist them.

There were no injuries reported.

Noblesville Fire Department was called out to assist with the aftermath.

Right now, there is no word on what caused the fire.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Here’s a timeline of events:

