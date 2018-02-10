× Home destroyed in fire intentionally set by teen

MARION, Ind. –Marion Fire investigators say a teen intentionally set a fire that destroyed his family’s mobile home.

Marion fire units were called to the 1500 block of Miller Avenue around 5:45 p.m., Saturday.

As firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

The family of four was home at the time and attempted to put the fire out on their own.

When the flames got too big, the family escaped to a neighbors house.

Firefighters brought the flames under control in 30 minutes.

Marion fire investigators say the fire started in a bedroom closet.

Investigators identified a juvenile male as the person who started the fire, using a lighter.

Fire officials say they will try to get some help for the juvenile who reportedly has a history of setting fires.

One adult was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The mobile home was a total loss.

Red Cross was on the scene to assist the fire victims.