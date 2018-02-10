× Fort Wayne man admits to attacking parents with hammer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to charges that he attacked his parents with a hammer that left his father dead and mother seriously injured.

The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reports that 51-year-old Scott L. Ruse pleaded guilty Friday in Allen Superior Court to murder and attempted murder after prosecutors agreed to dismiss other charges.

Ruse faces up to 65 years in prison for the murder charge and up to 40 years for attempted murder when he returns to court for sentencing next month. As part of the plea agreement, the sentences must be served consecutively, meaning that Ruse could be sentenced up to 105 years in prison.

During the hearing, Ruse said told the judge he was on drugs when he attacked Gene and Sandra Ruse last July.