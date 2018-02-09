× Two injured after Mustang hits Wayne Township home, one in custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Wayne Township responded Friday night to the scene of a car into a home that caused two injuries.

At around 7:45 p.m., Wayne Township firefighters were dispatched to the area of Farley and Doris Drive on the report of a car into a house with entrapment.

They said two men were injured, one seriously, after the incident. The man who was a passenger in the Mustang was taken to Eskenazi in serious condition.

Authorities said the driver was placed into custody by IMPD. They said speed and alcohol possibly played a factor into this indicent.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to deal with a fuel leak from the car.