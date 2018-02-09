Senate blows budget deadline; government shutdown begins

WASHINGTON (AP) – The federal government has shut down after a quarreling Senate blew a midnight deadline to pass a temporary funding bill.
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney immediately implemented plans to close non-essential government operations, says spokesman John Czwartacki.
A Senate vote on a stopgap funding bill is expected early Friday morning. A sweeping bipartisan vote is expected on the measure, which is attached to a huge budget agreement, but the timing and outcome of a House vote are less certain.
Essential government functions will continue regardless.
A shutdown – technically a lapse in agency appropriations – became inevitable as GOP Sen. Rand Paul repeatedly held up votes on the budget plan, protesting its likely contribution to budget deficits that are soon to top $1 trillion.

