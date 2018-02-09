× Police searching for non-communicative woman on west side, believed to be in danger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a missing 53-year-old woman tonight on the west side.

53-year-old Shelia Hamm was last seen early this morning in the 1500 block of N. Glen Arm Rd.

Police said her medical condition renders her non-communicative and disoriented at times. She is believed to be in danger.

Hamm is 5’3″, 140 lbs., and has brown hair. It is not known what clothing Hamm was wearing when she left the area.

If located, please call IMPD at 317-327-3811.