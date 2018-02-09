Police safely locates non-communicative woman on west side

Posted 8:09 pm, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 09:27PM, February 9, 2018

UPDATE:  At 9:25 p.m., IMPD announced that they have safely located 53-year-old Sheila Hamm.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a missing 53-year-old woman tonight on the west side.

53-year-old Shelia Hamm was last seen early this morning in the 1500 block of N. Glen Arm Rd.

Police said her medical condition renders her non-communicative and disoriented at times. She is believed to be in danger.

Hamm is 5’3″, 140 lbs., and has brown hair. It is not known what clothing Hamm was wearing when she left the area.

If located, please call IMPD at 317-327-3811.

