Police arrest man who allegedly struck, killed funeral escort while intoxicated

Posted 9:11 pm, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 09:18PM, February 9, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police have arrested a man for allegedly striking and killing a funeral escort back in August.

Ray Milner, 32, was arrested on Jan. 15 in connection with the death of Verlin Abbott.

Officials said Abbott was killed while escorting a funeral procession near the intersection of 30th St. and Winthrop Ave.

He has been charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance.

Milner’s pre-trial conference is set for Mar. 14 with a jury trial slated for Mar. 26.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s