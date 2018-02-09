× New data shows 167 Hoosiers have died from flu this season, including first reported death for infant / toddler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Health says flu activity is continuing to rise. According to the latest flu report released on Friday, 167 Hoosiers have died this season. That’s up from last week’s report of 136 people. Additionally, the first death for a child between newborn to 4-years-old was reported.

Of the 167 people who have died across the state, 13 have died in Marion County; 5 in Morgan County; 5 in Tippecanoe County; 9 in Hamilton County; and 6 in Shelby County.

“This is a severe flu season, and unfortunately there are no signs that it has peaked yet,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, FACOG. “Hoosiers should do everything they can to protect themselves and their families, including getting a flu vaccine and staying home if they’re sick.”

Although the majority of flu-related deaths in Indiana have occurred in individuals age 65 and older, nearly 83 percent of the influenza-like illnesses reported to ISDH this year involve individuals age 24 and younger, according to the ISDH.

