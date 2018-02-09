× INDOT to close section of I-65 near downtown for bridge reconstruction project

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—INDOT is giving drivers plenty of warning about a construction project that will close a chunk of I-65 North of downtown for more than a month.

Earlier this week the agency announced a reconstruction project to repave 7 bridges along the interstate.

The project, which is supposed to kick off sometime between late spring and summer, will last for approximately 35 days. INDOT says during that time they will close both directions of I-65 between meridian street and 21st street. The ramps at the MLK/West street interchange will also be closed.

“These bridges have reached their end of use for the public to drive over it. So we’re going to take off about an inch and repave those bridges,” spokesperson Lamar Holliday said.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association recently ranked Indiana as the state with the 14th most structurally deficient bridges. Holliday says the project is part of INDOT’s plan to help fix those problems. He added that the agency is opting to repair all the bridges at once as a way to ensure the project isn’t prolonged over a series of months.

“We want to set ourselves up to get these bridges done so the motoring public can continue to travel down that stretch of interstate,” he said.

Once construction kicks off, Holliday says the agency recommends drivers use I-465 and I-865 and alternatives around downtown.

INDOT plans on hosting a public meeting on Monday February 12th from 5-6:30pm at their Indianapolis sub-district located at 7105 Brookville Road.

For more information on the project, and its closures, you can visit here.