× Indiana’s Very Own: Former Colts linebacker Gary Brackett has his own movie

He’s a Super Bowl champion.

A former captain of the Colts defense.

Now Indiana’s Very Own Gary Brackett is venturing into film with a movie based on his life before, during and after football.

It’s a life littered with rival burdens and victories.

“I out-hustled everyone on every snap,” said Gary Brackett.

A comeback story laid bare for a movie audience. Born into poverty in New Jersey, Gary Brackett was surrounded by violence. He delivered drugs for his big brother. In grade school, he pulled a gun during a neighborhood fight. His father battled PTSD and his mother moved the family to the safer suburbs.

“I just always have this underdog mentality,” Brackett said. “And every day I wake up I feel like it’s zero-zero. And I’ve got opportunity to put some wins on the board.”

A fighter on the field, but undersized, he was later passed over for a football scholarship.

“We mortgaged the house twice in order for me to go to college.”

True and momentous scenes now relived on film.

The movie charts a series of tragedies.

The shooting death of his best friend.

And the death of his father a year later, retold on screen through a conversation with his dad’s memory.

“How it truly happened that scene… I think the viewing was like the next day. So, it was just me and him in a room. And I had like an hour conversation with him,” Brackett said.

That was a year before his mother died from a stroke.

Followed another year later by his brother’s death to leukemia.

“All that loss and it really made me just value life. ‘Cause so many times we take life for granted.”

“It’s a happy ending. I was able to survive all that,” he said.

The story written firsthand in his book now inspires the upcoming movie simply titled Brackett.

“Faith, family, football, the Gary Brackett story. I think it’s going to be amazing the number of lives it’s going to touch.”

Brackett has put together a 25-minute trailer to lure additional investors before the project goes into full production.

He hopes to enter the finished film in next year’s Sundance Film Festival before a nationwide release.