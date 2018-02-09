× Freezing drizzle, light snow may cause slick spots this weekend across central Indiana

Expect a freezing drizzle and light snow mix across central Indiana this weekend. The first wave of moisture moves in Friday night and a few slick spots are possible early Saturday. We’ll stay cloudy with light freezing drizzle and a few snow showers Saturday.

Heavier precipitation will arrive early Sunday morning and a thin coating of ice will be possible. Freezing drizzle and light snow will taper off during the day.

Sunshine returns Monday and Tuesday along with warmer temperatures.

Highs will be near 50 degree by mid-week with a chance for rain.

Heavy snow is likely over northern Indiana this weekend.

Light freezing drizzle will develop Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be colder on Saturday.

Freezing drizzle will re-develop Sunday morning

Freezing drizzle will mix with light snow Sunday.

We may see a thin coating of ice by Sunday.

Highs will be in the 30s Sunday.