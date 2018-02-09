Ford Mustang hits Wayne Township home, two injured

Posted 8:29 pm, February 9, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Wayne Township are at the scene of a car into a home at caused two injuries, one of them has been classified as serious.

At around 7:45 p.m., Wayne Township firefighters were dispatched to the area of Farley and Doris Drive on the report of a car into a house with entrapment.

They said two people were injured, one seriously, after the incident. One passenger in the car and one occupant in the home were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

We have a crew on the way and will updates once more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s