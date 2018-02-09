× Ford Mustang hits Wayne Township home, two injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Wayne Township are at the scene of a car into a home at caused two injuries, one of them has been classified as serious.

At around 7:45 p.m., Wayne Township firefighters were dispatched to the area of Farley and Doris Drive on the report of a car into a house with entrapment.

They said two people were injured, one seriously, after the incident. One passenger in the car and one occupant in the home were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

We have a crew on the way and will updates once more information becomes available.