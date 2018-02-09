Foodie Spotlight: Late Harvest Kitchen

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by CBS4Indy.com contributor Dustin Heller

“Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.” – Og Mandino

It’s with these inspiring words that we continue our foodie journey and head north of our great city to the Keystone at the Crossing area. This week we’re visiting Late Harvest Kitchen (8605 River Crossing Blvd), where chef/owner Ryan Nelson is serving up globally-inspired fare with a local twist. As a former recipient of Indianapolis Monthly’s restaurant of the year award, Late Harvest Kitchen is a farm-to-table restaurant that should be on the radar of all the foodies out there.

Since opening in 2011, Late Harvest Kitchen has been an important staple on the culinary food scene on Indy’s north side. The restaurant is quite charming with a dimly-lit, warm and cozy interior boasting a classic fireplace to help set the mood. The outdoor patio area is downright stunning, complete with an herb garden and a working fire pit. If dinner isn’t in the cards, they also have an intimate bar area that makes for a perfect meet-up spot after work.

The menu at Late Harvest is eclectic and changes seasonally; and they support the Indiana community by using local ingredients. We always love to see that! You will find dishes on the menu inspired by the cuisines of India, China, Germany and North Africa, just to name a few. To say this menu is well-rounded is an understatement. Not only is the cuisine well-rounded, but the food choices are as well: you can find seafood, beef, chicken, pork, pasta–the list goes on and on.

It’s so extensive that it was really difficult for me to narrow down my list of “can’t-miss” items to only four, but those are the rules! So, without further ado, here they are:

Fried Deviled Eggs: I tend not to go for deviled eggs when eating out because I feel it’s something I can make pretty well at home. Let me just say that this isn’t your typical deviled egg, and no, I couldn’t make this at home (if I could, I might not ever leave). The egg filling is silky smooth and the crispy breading on the egg white adds a nice crunch. The house giardiniera and Thousand Island dressing really set these eggs apart. Four deviled eggs come per order, so be prepared for a fight if there are only three in your party! Sadly, I’m speaking with firsthand experience on this one.

Pork Chop: I’m still trying to figure out how Chef Ryan managed to cram all of these flavors onto one plate. You’ve got a perfectly cooked boneless pork chop with a great sear on the outside topped with bacon marmalade. Let me just stop right there for a second, because this bacon marmalade is no joke. I’d eat it on pretty much everything! To complement this pig on pig, they serve it with house kraut and smoky baked beans with vinegar peppers. A culinary masterpiece.

Chicken Schnitzel: As you might have guessed, schnitzel is a German word meaning “slice.” This chicken schnitzel is a thin slice of chicken that is coated in breadcrumbs and fried. It is then garnished with capers and lemon butter and served with a light and crunchy mustard spaetzle, which is a soft egg noodle that is common in German cuisine. Guten appetit!

Sticky Toffee Pudding: Do I need to say any more? Doesn’t the picture below say enough? If it doesn’t, check your pulse. Moist sponge cake smothered in rich toffee sauce and topped with whipped cream. I’m here to tell you that there is no shame in licking the bowl.

This list merely scratches the surface of the incredible creations coming out of the Late Harvest Kitchen kitchen (in the Little Caesars guy’s voice). So, the next time you’re shopping at The Fashion Mall, get outside for some fresh air and walk over to Late Harvest Kitchen. Good times await!