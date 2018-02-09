× Family sues DCS after they allegedly tried to take away daughter for CBD treatment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A southern Indiana family has officially filed a lawsuit against two Department of Child Services workers allegedly they tried to take their daughter away following CBD oil treatment for her seizures.

The story started last year, when Jade and Lelah Jerger started using CBD oil instead of the pharmaceutical drug Keppra to treat their daughter’s epilepsy.

The couple says Jaelah Jerger saw a 95% reduction in seizures with the CBD oil. But when doctors at Riley found out she wasn’t using the prescription, the family says the hospital alerted DCS, which then paid them a visit and threatened to take their daughter away.

DCS said Riley told them child was neglected and in danger.

“The worst week ever. It was terrifying just knowing that at any point in time they could show up and take our daughter without being valid and I didn’t find it valid and a lot of people in Indiana and across the world don’t find it valid,” said Lelah Jerger told us back in Nov.

In the lawsuit, the Jerger’s claim Jaelah was ordered to have her blood drawn to make sure Keppra was in her system.

They claim the drawing was a violation of the fourth amendment and was a warrant- less search and seizure.

The family is demanding a jury trial.