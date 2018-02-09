DHL Supply Chain to cut 511 jobs in Greenfield

Posted 1:07 pm, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 01:29PM, February 9, 2018

(DANIEL BOCKWOLDT/AFP/Getty Images)

GREENFIELD, Ind.– The DHL Supply Chain plant in Greenfield says more than 500 jobs will be eliminated this summer.

The facility is located at 6719 West 350 North.

The company sent a notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development Thursday to announce the layoffs. The notice says the plant is not closing.

The 511 affected employees will be let go on May 4. The notice says Walmart is taking over part of their operations and the layoffs are part of the transition.

CBS4 has reached out to the company for a statement.

