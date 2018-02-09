Date Ideas: 14 things to do in Indianapolis on February 14
Tired of the same old dinner date for Valentine’s Day? Try one of these fun local ideas instead!
- Do you have the need for speed? Race your date at Speedway Indoor Karting and draw a “promotion” Valentine.
- Jump the night away at Sky Zone!
- Challenge your date to a friendly game of Duckpin Bowling.
- Play old school arcade games at Tappers Arcade Bar.
- There’s nothing more romantic than a carriage ride downtown.
- Enjoy dinner and a show at Beef and Boards.
- Disconnect from technology and play a board game at Game Paradise.
- Coffee and cats at Nine Lives Cat Café is the purrfect date idea!
- Climb to new heights with your date at Climb Time Indy.
- Show off your artistic side at The Paint Cellar.
- Experience bold, beautiful color in the gray of winter with the new Orchids exhibit at the Elder Greenhouse at Newfields.
- Josh Kaufman, winner of the 6th season of The Voice, will be doing a special Valentine’s Day concert at The Jazz Kitchen.
- Fill your Valentine’s Day with laugher at the Corks & Comedy event at Daniel’s Vineyard.
- Get up and groove after dinner at the Love is All You Need Dinner Dance at The Rathskeller.