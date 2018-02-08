Warmer temperatures set to arrive; northern parts of state could get blast of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a warm up.

Thankfully, we’re on the warm side of a very potent front that will set up in northern Indiana tonight. That front is expected to bring very heavy snow to northern Illinois and Indiana through Saturday.

Temperatures on Thursday will begin the warming process, but will only make it to around 30 as southwest winds kick in. Overnight temperatures will stay milder (mid 20s) or even begin to rise before morning.

Meanwhile, snow will develop in northern Indiana overnight and very heavy snow could continue through Friday. Some locations in northern Indiana over to Chicago could pick up over a foot of snow.

South of the front, temperatures will surge with highs expected in the mid 40s for Friday for most of central Indiana.

However, some northern parts of central Indiana could pick up some snow (like Peru, Kokomo, Marion and Logansport). The ramp up will be significant as you travel north into the heavy snow bands.

That same front dives south on Friday night and Saturday, dropping temperatures into the 30s for the weekend. Some light wintry mix is possible for Saturday, changing to snow early Sunday and tapering off through the day. Some minor accumulation is possible.