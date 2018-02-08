× Tau Kappa Epsilon shuts down IU chapter until 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– The Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity has closed their chapter at Indiana University after violations to TKE’s bylaws.

The closure of the Gamma-Kappa chapter on IU’s Bloomington campus is effective immediately. The action was approved unanimously by a TKE council and ceases all operations of the chapter for three years.

“We will not tolerate members whose actions do not represent the values and principles of Tau Kappa Epsilon,” said TKE Chief Executive Officer Donald E. Aldrich. “The value of fraternity is being questioned daily and we are committed to both developing men at a high level and rooting out those with selfish intentions that are outside our mission. We believe this action is warranted as we uphold our standards and strive each day to build Better Men for a Better World.”

IU and TKE investigated the violations together, but did not release details of those specific violations.

“TKE’s partnership with Indiana University will continue to strengthen over the coming years in preparation for the recolonization of the Gamma-Kappa chapter in Fall 2021,” TKE said in a release.

Fraternity members who live in the chapter house will be provided information about other housing options at IU and in Bloomington.

The Gamma-Kappa chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon was founded on April 16, 1950.

Indiana University issued this statement:

“Indiana University supports the decision of the Tau Kappa Epsilon international board of directors to suspend the fraternity’s chapter on the Bloomington campus. The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is a top priority at IU. As soon as IU became aware of alleged activity at the fraternity house, the university initiated its own investigation. IU does not tolerate such behavior on campus, or in the course of any university activity, and will continue to work with the appropriate authorities and all members of the university community to stop it.”

The following statement was provided by IU Vice Provost for Student Affairs:

“IU’s Division of Student Affairs, along with each Greek organization, holds chapters accountable to high standards and ethical behavior. Our office will work closely with the TKE international fraternity office to facilitate its action as well as to offer assistance, resources and support to students. Indiana University’s Division of Student Affairs is working with fraternity members to find alternative housing for the remainder of the school year.“

Statement from Jackson Laterza, president of the Indiana University Interfraternity Council: