× Randolph County healthcare worker accused of writing fraudulent checks, stealing meds from patient

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – A home healthcare worker accused of stealing money, prescription drugs, and jewelry from a patient was arrested this week.

Marissa Reeder has been charged with fraud on financial institution; five counts of forgery; and theft.

According to court documents, the investigation into Reeder began on February 6, 2018 when a man contacted police about five checks that were made out to Reeder form his father’s account without authorization. The checks totaled $5,963.76, and they were chased between December 20, 2017 and January 23, 2018.

Additionally, the victim told police he was in the hospital at the beginning of this month when Reeder showed up to have a check written to her for what she called “labor costs” for the past six weeks.

She said she needed $1,400. The victim gave her a signed check, and she wrote it out for $2,800, twice the agreed upon amount.

When police pulled her over on Wednesday, authorities say she had in her possession jewelry and prescription medications taken from the victim’s home.

She was transported to the Randolph County Jail.