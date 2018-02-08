× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Mardi Gras on Main

Main Street, Speedway, IN.

Head to Main Street in Speedway on Friday night for Mardi Gras on Main! This event features plenty of entertainment, food, and drink by Speedway favorites like Dawson’s on Main, Big Woods Speedway, Daredevil Brewing, and Foyt Wine Vault. The best part: admission for this event is FREE! (This event is 21+)

Bullie-Tine Party and Butler Basketball Watch Party

Metazoa Brewery

It’s a double-dose of bulldogs at pup-friendly Metazoa Brewery on Saturday from 12-4 PM for their Bullie-Tine Party! It’s a giveback event for the Indiana Bulldog rescue that doubles as a watch party for the Butler basketball game against top-ranked Villanova. Plus, there will be plenty of adorable, adoptable bulldogs on hand! A bit of advice: If you want a prime seat to watch the game, you may want to get there early!

Fantastic Food Fest

Indiana State Fairgrounds Expo Hall

Head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday or Sunday for the Fantastic Food Fest! It’s the largest indoor food and beverage event in Indiana, featuring over 200 fine food and beverage exhibitors, over 30 live demonstrations, tastings in the Grand Tasting Pavilion, and appearances by celebrity chefs. Plus, you can even take part in cooking classes at the event!

Suburban Outdoor Living Show

Grand Park Events Center

The Suburban Outdoor Living Spring Show runs from February 8-11 at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield. The show is designed to connect local suburban homeowners with local businesses to help any landscaping, home building, or improvement needs. You’ll also have the opportunity to sample great local food and wine, purchase fresh cut flowers, and learn how to prepare your home for the Spring and Summer season. Plus, several members from the CBS 4 team will be on hand!

Cupid’s Undie Run

The Tap

Cupid’s Undie Run is kicking off at noon on Saturday at The Tap on Delaware Street. It’s a mile-long fun run that takes place in the middle of a big party. And yes, participants are encouraged to rock their underwear. If that’s not your style, you can also opt to wear a silly costume instead. The best part is a portion of the proceeds will go to Cupid’s Charity, who is dedicated to raising money for research in hopes of ending neurofibromatosis.

Monster Jam

Lucas Oil Stadium

Head to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday for Monster Jam! The most popular Monster Truck tour is a big hit with kids and adults alike. The festivities start earlier in the day with the Pit Party, allowing fans to meet some of the drivers. Then, the main event kicks off that night at 7 PM. Note: These trucks are loud, so you might want to bring some ear protection for the kids.

