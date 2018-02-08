Plainfield woman hopes to make impact on grieving mothers who have lost a baby

PLAINFIELD, Ind.– A woman in Plainfield hopes to make a difference in the lives of mothers who have lost a baby.

Tiffany Jones is the founder of Aela Faith Remembrance Packages. Jones is working to create care packages for families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death.

Jones is looking to fill mini bins with small items for infant loss patients, including condolence cards, mini hand and feet molds, journals, gift cards, infant loss pins and informational packets with resources for grieving families.

“I thought it would be a great idea to be able to give back and help with all kinds of information on expenses and just being able to provide all of these small things,” said Jones. “In the moment, when it’s not expected, you are just kind of in awe. It’s a big grieving moment and there’s not too much you can really think about.”

In March of 2015, Tiffany and her husband, Jacob, lost their newborn baby girl. Aela was born preterm at just 22 weeks.

“March 20th, 2015 at 6:30 A.M I woke up in labor. Scared and in shock. I was only 22 weeks along. I rushed to the hospital where I delivered my perfect daughter almost 4 months early at 7:07 A.M. Lots of emotions ran through me for awhile. Staring at my daughter I couldn’t believe what happened. My daughter just passed away but I was still having to deal with nurses, doctors and my own health. On top of all of that I had to prepare for a funeral, how to explain what happened to my other children and my husband. Every year my family celebrates Aela life and the short time we had with her. Balloon release and dinner with family. Its still hard to process these events even to myself. This year, 2018 I decided to do something different. I not only wanted to celebrate Aela’s life but be able to celebrate and give back to others as well. This is how Aela Faith Remembrance Packages were born.” –Tiffany Jones

Jones plans on distributing the care packages to hospitals in Hendricks County on March 20th, the three year anniversary of Aela’s passing.

“Something like this would have helped me tremendously, just being able to call places to get the help that we were needing,” said Jones.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2016, 1 in 10 babies was born preterm in Indiana.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” said Jones. “It’s a huge burden, and it’s something that hurts inside and it hurts family around you too. I’m trying to help without someone having to ask for it, because a lot of people don’t like to ask for help.”

Jones said she plans to continue this project to help as many families as possible.

To donate to Aela Faith Remembrance Packages, click here.