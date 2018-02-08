× No students injured after disturbance at Carmel High School

CARMEL, Ind.– A male student at Carmel High School was detained Thursday after an incident at the school.

Principal Thomas Harmas said during the last block of classes, a female student was approached by a male student who was yielding a knife in a restroom.

The girl disarmed the boy and alerted authorities, Harmas said. The male student was identified and detained, but has not been charged with any crimes.

Students were asked to remain in class until police said it was safe. Student dismissal was not impacted.

“We want to commend the bravery of our female student that was involved. Her response and immediate reporting allowed for this event to come to a quick conclusion,” said Harmas.