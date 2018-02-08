Mister Rogers will return to your neighborhood next month on a postage stamp

NEW YORK — It’s a beautiful day in the postal neighborhood.

The U.S. Postal Service plans to issue a new stamp featuring Mister Rogers, the children’s television host known for his zip-up cardigan, sneakers and soothing manner.

The Forever stamp will be unveiled March 23 in the same Pittsburgh public television station where “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced. The stamp features Fred Rogers and the royal puppet King Friday XIII.

Rogers produced, wrote and hosted “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for more than 30 years. He died in 2003 at 74 after battling stomach cancer. His message remained a simple one throughout the years, telling his viewers to love themselves and others.

