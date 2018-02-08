Man seriously injured in house fire on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man was taken to the hospital following a house fire Thursday on the city’s far east side.

Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of Winding Hart Drive just before 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and black smoke.

A 63-year-old man outside the home was taken to Eskenazi Health in serious condition.

The fire was marked as being under control at 9:11 a.m.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says the home had working smoke detectors. Two dogs in the home are OK and the homeowner was not home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

