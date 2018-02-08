Gregg Doyel gives his Colts hot takes with Tricia Whitaker: ‘Losing Josh McDaniels was a benefit’

Posted 2:38 pm, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 03:23PM, February 8, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - This week the Colts were met with surprising news, as Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels committed to becoming the Colts head coach, and then backed out the day before the Colts were going to hold is introductory press conference. Colts general manager Chris Ballard held a press conference on Wednesday at 11 AM to discuss the situation and where the team will go from here. Gregg Doyel of the Indy Star breaks down the press conference with us and tells us why he believes in Ballard but has concerns about Andrew Luck.

