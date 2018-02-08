Josh McDaniels declines to comment on Colts decision, says ‘I love the Patriot nation’

WESTWOOD, Mass.– New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels is keeping a very low profile after his highly-publicized exit from the Indianapolis Colts. The team announced they had agreed to terms to bring him on as head coach, but McDaniels backed out.

Folks in Boston are as curious as Colts fans as to why he spurned the team and what he might have been promised to stay in New England.

A reporter at NBC Boston went to his house and knocked on his door.

Josh McDaniels was asked by a reporter about backing out on the #Colts job. He didn't explain his decision, and only had this to say: https://t.co/9sANTOvTKY pic.twitter.com/e8fpiRZQ42 — CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) February 8, 2018

“I love the Patriot nation” he said as his first public comment since turning down the Colts job.

“Can you just tell us about…” the reporter began before McDaniels replied, “No, I’m not going to do any comments.”

“No comments?” she asked.

“No, thank you,” he replied.

She asked one last question about how he was feeling, and McDaniels replied, “Just fine.”

That was the extent of the exchange with McDaniels at his door. WBZ-TV, the CBS affiliate in Boston, asked the Patriots to interview McDaniels, but they said he will not be available until the NFL-mandated organized team activities that begin in April.

He will potentially travel to Indianapolis late this month for the annual NFL Scouting Combine.