House Oversight Committee opens investigation into USA Gymnastics following Nassar scandal

WASHINGTON – A House Oversight committee opened an investigation into USA Gymnastics on Thursday following the conviction of Larry Nassar.

The House Overnight and Government Reform Committee is lead by Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC). Other members are Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Rep. Steve Russell (R-OK), and Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY).

They sent a long letter to USA Gymnastics, along with the US Olympic Committee, Michigan State University, Twistars USA Gymnastics Club and Karolyi Ranch regarding sexual assault within the USA Gymnastics system.

Read the following excerpt below from the letter to CEO Kerry Perry of USA Gymnastics:

“Sexual assault should never be tolerated, but when it does occur, it is imperative that swift and immediate action be taken to stop the abuse, prevent it from recurring, and address its effects.” “One of the most disturbing aspects of the survivors’ accounts is how this reprehensible conduct went undetected or ignored for years. Coaches, instructors, law enforcement, and other trusted adults all failed these young athletes.” “USA Gymnastics, the national governing body for the sport in the United States, is at the center of many of these failures. The Committee seeks to better understand USA Gymnastics’ responsibility to its gymnastics clubs and gyms, its policies and procedures on sexual assault, and the actions it plans to take in response to this pervasive sexual abuse within the sport.”

