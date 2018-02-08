× Former Muncie volleyball coach accused of having sex with teens put on home detention

MUNCIE, Ind.– A former Muncie volleyball coach charged with having sex with teenagers is out of federal custody and back home as he awaits the outcome of his case.

Nolan Michael Brand, 24, was arrested in December after being accused of repeatedly having sex with a 15-year-old Central High School student.

Police say Brand later admitted to having sex with the girl in his home and his car more than a dozen times. Officers searched Brand’s phone, and they found nude photos of Brand and the victim as well as a video of them having sex.

During the investigation, a second victim was discovered after explicit photos were found on a tablet.

Officers were able to identify and locate the second victim in Muncie on Jan. 16. She reportedly told investigators she had been in a relationship with Brand four years ago, when she was about 15 or 16 years old and he was 20.

“He liked his girlfriends on the young side,” she told investigators.

Brand has since been removed as coach at Central High School and the Munciana Volleyball Club. Court documents show Judge Tim A. Baker granted a request by Brand to be placed on home detention. Brand must stay at home except for work, education or religious services. His home will be subject to random searches and a monitoring device will be placed on any internet-accessible device he is allowed to possess. He is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any minors. He is not allowed to possess any pornography, erotica or nude images during this time. He is allowed to use alcohol, but not “excessively.” He’ll also be monitored via GPS. A trial date has not been set. He faces charges of sexual misconduct and sexual exploitation of a child.