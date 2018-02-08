× Families of Abby and Libby plan candlelight vigil one year after murders

DELPHI, Ind. – The families of Abby Williams and Libby German are holding a candlelight vigil on Tuesday to honor the lives of the slain girls.

The Delphi United Methodist Church will host the vigil at 6:30 p.m.

The service will be reserved for family, friends and members of the community.

The girls were reported missing on Feb. 13. 2017, after being dropped off at Monon High Bridge to go hiking.

Williams and German failed to show up at a predetermined location to be picked up by a family member and a full search ensued that night.

The following day at around noon, their bodies were discovered about a half mile away from the bridge. Police released a photo of the suspect the next day and have been looking for him ever since.

Thousands of tips have poured into Indiana State Police during the course of this investigation.

It remains unsolved, if you have any information regarding this case, please call the tip line at 844-459-5786.